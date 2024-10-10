Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll vows to be consistent in his behaviour towards fans despite disappointment with level of "personal abuse" in Sutton win
The under pressure Pools boss has been the subject of growing criticism in recent weeks but felt that "personal abuse" aimed in his direction during last Saturday's win over Sutton went too far.
Sarll has worked hard to endear himself to supporters but things have taken a turn for the worse in the last few weeks as Pools have struggled for form and started to slide down the table.
Fans began to voice their discontent during last month's defeat to Rochdale and booed the boss as he clapped supporters at full time.
The situation threatened to escalate in the first half of Saturday's clash with Sutton as Pools went two goals down and fans called for Sarll to be sacked.
Pools turned things around to engineer a remarkable comeback and secure their first home win of the new campaign but Sarll was noticeably muted in his celebrations and said afterwards it was the worst abuse he had ever received from the terraces in two decades of management.
The boss has always made a point of taking the time to thank fans at full time and it's clear that Sarll and the supporters will need to reconnect if Pools are to be successful moving forward.
Despite recent criticism, Sarll has vowed to continue facing up to the frustrated fanbase as he looks to rebuild his relationship with those on the terraces.
"My job as the leader of the football team is to be consistent at all times," he said.
"I hold myself accountable to those behaviours and I feel that I've carried myself with real sincerity whatever the score and outcome.
"That's important to the leader of any team because you want your players to follow suit.
"I think it's important that it's consistent all the way through the season.
"I'm always respectful because that's the way I've been brought up and I'll continue to be so."
