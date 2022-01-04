Hartlepool United boss delivers verdict on Gav Holohan's performance in Oldham Athletic goalless draw

Pools had to settle for a frustrating goalless draw with basement side Oldham at the Suit Direct Stadium on New Year’s Day, hitting the woodwork three times.

Holohan, in particular, had three good chances but failed to take advantage.

Boss Lee was pleased with the positions he found himself in, though, in his first start under him since he replaced Dave Challinor in the dugout.

Gavan Holohan in action with Davis Keillor-Dunn during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Oldham Athletic. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He gets in some good areas, Gav,” said Lee.

"For his first game under me, it was pleasing.

"It was a good performance, he does score goals, he gets in good positions.”

Pools need to add goals to the team this January transfer window and the club were dealt a blow with loan strikers Will Goodwin and Tyler Burey both returning to their parent clubs over the weekend.

Burey featured in Pools’ goalless draw with Oldham Athletic on New Year’s Day and there had been a lot of excitement surrounding the 20-year-old’s return to the Suit Direct Stadium last month.

On Burey, Lee added: “He is dangerous, gets at people, they didn’t know what to do with him.

"It is frustrating, that is what we have been crying out for, a forward who will work the channels and drive at them one v one.

"It was a great performance from him.

"You could see his threat but Millwall have called him back.”

Luke Molyneux came off the bench for Pools against Oldham, he had been ill for a couple of days in the run-up to the game on New Year’s Day and therefore started the game on the bench.

Lee added: "Luke had been ill all week.

"He missed two or three days with illness, to start him would have been a big ask,” added Lee.

Pools have a break from League Two action this week, they faced Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday evening and then Blackpool visit on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup.

