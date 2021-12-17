Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee reflects on the Scunthorpe United draw

Lee has taken four points from six in League Two after taking charge, helping stop the rot of five straight defeats.

Victory over Rochdale in his first game in charge at the Suit Direct Stadium was followed up with a disappointing draw with Scunthorpe United.

Mid-table Pools are 13th, seven places above Colchester who they were due to play on Saturday, however the game has been postponed due to covid cases in the Pools camp.

Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Reflecting on the Scunthorpe draw, Lee said: “We knew what we were going to be up against.

"They’re a team fighting for their life and we knew they would fill the middle of the pitch.

"When we came in, we’d lost five games in a row so one of the first things we wanted to do was try and tighten up but with doing that, it can take a little bit away from what we need to do in possession of the ball.

"We watched it back and we were too narrow, we didn’t use any width in the game as much as we could have done. We lacked a little bit of our intensity from the previous games and that's in possession, not just out of possession.

"So there’s areas we could have used the ball better.

"But it’s another point on the board.

"As much as you might say ‘it’s Scunthorpe at home’ if I could have had four points at the beginning of the week I’d have probably taken it, it might have been the opposite way around in terms of the results but that’s football and we’ve got to take the positives and move on.”

