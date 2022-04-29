Lee will return to the dugout for the first time since the Good Friday defeat to Port Vale when Pools travel to the Sands Venue Stadium to take on Scunthorpe United.

Pools will be looking to put an end to their recent poor run of form which has seen them win just one of their last 10 games against an already relegated Iron’s side in front of a sold-out away end.

But it looks like Pools will have to do things the hard way as their injury concerns continue to mount up.

Mark Shelton is doubtful for Hartlepool United's trip to Scunthorpe United. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools have been missing several key players at various stages over the last month which has been demonstrated by their failure to fill the substitutes bench in each of the last three games.

And that trend appears as though it will continue as Lee revealed both Shelton and Joe White have added their names to a lengthy injury list.

But while players will often deal with knocks and niggles at this stage of the season, Lee has revealed the strange injury troubling Shelton.

“Mark Shelton had a cotton bud in his ear and it’s gone too far and he’s gone to the hospital and it sounds like the doctor has put the tweezers in too far and he’s dizzy. He can’t stand up,” explained Lee.

Joe White is to be assessed by parent club Newcastle United after picking up an ankle injury. (Credit: James Holyoak | MI News)

“They think it’s vertigo. But it’s just random injuries [we’re getting].

“It’s been bizarre. You think you’re getting somewhere and then somebody else drops out.

“You get Timi back and Bynrer does his ankle. We thought Lidds would be alright this week, but he trained and he pulled straight up. It’s random things.

“Joe White tweaked his ankle, he’s being assessed by Newcastle.

“Bryn is suffering from headaches after a whack on the head. Hopefully he might train today but he hasn't trained since Rochdale.

“It’s just been an ongoing bizarre thing. But whatever we put on that pitch, it might not be what we think is the strongest team going out there, but the lads have to give me something.”

While both Shelton and White potentially missing out will be a blow to the Pools squad, Lee is hopeful he can receive some positive news with striker Joe Grey.

Grey has been missing since coming on as a late substitute in the draw with Forest Green Rovers but Lee says the teenager will train ahead of the trip to North Lincolnshire.

“He’s had a tightness in his groin but he trained in part yesterday and he’ll train in full today and hopefully that should get him involved.”

Meanwhile, captain Nicky Featherstone underwent a scan on the top of his groin for the issue which has kept him out of action for the last three weeks.

Featherstone, Lee suggests, has been back in training this week pushing through the pain barrier with the 33-year-old hoping to make himself available for tomorrow’s squad.

“Feaths has had his scan. He trained this week and he’s probably training through pain but he’s a bit like us, he’s seen where we are at the moment and he’s frustrated,” said Lee.