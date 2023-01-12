Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle responds to Bryn Morris transfer interest question

Morris completed a move to Pools’ League Two rivals Grimsby Town in the summer after it became clear a permanent deal at the Suit Direct Stadium would not be forthcoming.

Morris, 26, spent the second half of last season on loan with Pools after Graeme Lee signed the ex-Middlesbrough man from Burton Albion.

Part of the loan deal with the Brewers included the option to extend Morris’ stay with Pools by an extra two years to make the move a permanent one but, following Lee’s sacking in May, it was an option new manager Paul Hartley refused to take up.

Bryn Morris of Grimsby. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images).

However, since then Keith Curle has taken charge.

When asked about Morris, Curle told the Mail: “I know Bryn, I took Bryn to Northampton. I spoke to him three or four weeks ago.”

Asked if there were any legs in that as a potential deal, Curle added: “Any legs? Bryn’s got two. Bryn was here before wasn’t he? But I don't fully understand if Bryn has been made available.

"I did have a conversation with him about how he was doing at the football club and whether he was enjoying it. I think he started well, was in the team, and then had a period of time where he got injured and came out of the team, the team picked up a couple of results and did okay and he hasn't been able to get back in the team.

