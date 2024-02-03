Hartlepool United head coach Kevin Phillips gives the thumbs up after his side overcame second place Bromley to win 2-1. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools went behind early in the game when attacking play by the hosts saw Michael Cheek smash the ball in from close range in the ninth minute.

The visitors got their first chance of the game just six minutes later as Callum Cooke fired over the bar from the edge of the box.

Pools’ top scorer Mani Dieseruvwe soon found himself on the score sheet again when he netted the equaliser on 28 minutes.

He turned in a glancing header from a deep Featherstone cross to find the top corner.

It remained a stalemate until Pools then took the lead in the 60th minute when Cooke broke forward to find Grey.

The young striker crossed looking for Dieseruvwe only for the ball to be turned into the Bromley’s goal by their own defender Kamarl Grant.

New signing Brennan Dickenson made his debut coming on for Courtney Senior just over midway through the second half.

He soon found himself in the action but saw his low strike saved by the Bromley keeper.

Callum Cooke then came mightily close to making it three in the 80th minute when his shot rattled the crossbar.

After five minutes’ added time and a Bromley free kick in the 90th minute the team and travelling fans were able to celebrate.

The result sees Pools move up one spot in the National League table to eleventh place on 40 points.

Hartlepool were without Otis Khan, Anthony Mancini and Courtney Duffus today who were all unavailable due to suffering injuries in training.

Pools are on the road again next Saturday when they face Woking in a late kick off.

But after today’s impressive result, they should go into the game full of confidence.