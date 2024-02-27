Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phillips finally lost his unbeaten tag at the weekend as fourth-place Solihull Moors narrowly triumphed 2-1 in his sixth game in charge.

While admitting that his side looked “flat” for much of the encounter, he praised their “never say die” attitude in seeking an equaliser after Callum Cooke had halved the deficit with a 75th minute strike.

Top scorer Mani Dieseruvwe nearly scored his 22nd goal of the season to clinch a point with header which hit the post in the 89th minute.

But the hosts also had opportunities to extend their lead as the game became stretched.

Phillips does not believe it will be a problem to lift his players ahead of Saturday’s 3pm home clash against Barnet. Speaking to BBC Tees after Saturday’s defeat, he said: “We have been on a great run, we have come up against a team who are a good side. They have got good players and we have nearly got something.

"So for me there are tonnes of positives and we will not let it affect them and we will be bubbly bright when we report for next week ready to go for another good game next Saturday.”

After Pools striker Joe Grey forced an early save from home keeper Nick Hayes, Solihull took a 20th minute lead when Tahvon Campbell scored from close range following a corner.

Callum Cooke scored Hartlepool United's consolation against Solihull Moors at the weekend.

Grey then shot just wide after running clear before Hayes saved twice in quick succession from centre-back Luke Waterfall around the hour mark.

A home win seemed assured on 66 minutes when Campbell’s clever flick allowed Callum Maycock to double Solihull’s advantage.

But Midfielder Cooke lashed the ball home after it had pinged around the Solihull Moors penalty area before Dieseruvwe hit the post near the end.

Defeat left Pools in 10th place and still six points off the last play-off spot.

The gap to that crucial seventh place may have changed by the time they face Barnet at the Suit Direct Stadium as several teams in the top half of the table are due to play on Tuesday night.