Speaking after his first game in charge, Phillips – no mean striker himself after 282 career goals – hinted that the club’s top scorer was not expected to still be on the pitch at that stage.

The head coach said: “I am delighted for Mani.

New Hartlepool United manager Kevin Phillips has praised top scorer Emmanuel Dieseruvwe after his two-goal return against York City.

"I know what it is like when a new manager comes in and you are top goalscorer.

"You are desperate to get out there and we only expected him to play 60 minutes.

"But he has had to dig in and he has got his rewards.

"I have just said to him you should have got your hat-trick but he was just awesome and everyone out there was brilliant.”

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored twice in Hartlepool United's victory over York City on Saturday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dieseruvwe was in the right place at the right time to poach his opener from close range after York keeper George Sykes-Kenworthy spilled an inviting cross from lively substitute Courtney Senior.

He then earned and converted a penalty to double Hartlepool’s advantage after a clumsy foul on the edge of the box.

While Pools have tightened up defensively in recent weeks, they were denied a welcome clean sheet after Dipo Akinyemi’s bobbled effort squirmed past Joel Dixon in added time.

Phillips, however, praised Dixon for a vital save from Billy Chadwick’s low effort in the first half while the game was still scoreless.

He also lauded Senior – one of three Saturday debutants alongside centre-half Luke Waterfall and midfielder Otis Khan – for his contribution after his 69th minute introduction.

The Barnet loanee’s pace worried York as an end-to-end encounter became stretched in the later stages.

Speaking to BBC Tees, Phillips said on Saturday: “He got up at 4.30am yesterday, travelled up from South London, only just met the lads and he has come on and made an impact with a hand in the first goal.”

Ahead of two National League fixtures on Tuesday night, Pools are still seven points from both the final play-off spot and the relegation zone after winning three out of five successive games against sides below them in the table.

The return of Dieseruvwe, who now has 15 league goals, is timely.

A potentially tougher round of February fixtures begins with a trip to Kent on Saturday, February 3, to face second-top Bromley in a 3pm kick-off.

Phillips, whose first match in the Pools dugout was delayed by a touchline ban imposed for his time in charge of South Shields, will be sweating on the fitness of skipper David Ferguson after he was withdrawn through injury in the first half of Saturday’s victory.

The Woking fixture has been moved back to a 5.30pm start to accommodate live television coverage from TNT Sports.