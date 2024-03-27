Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools were at least a yard off the pace as a high energy, high tempo home side largely ran rings around them on a difficult night for Phillips, the 1,314 travelling fans and the club as a whole.

Phillps watched as his side ran out of steam in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Eastleigh but their woeful display on Tuesday evening was an altogether different kind of disappointment.

And the Pools boss afterwards admitted that he feels his side are not in a good enough physical condition to compete with some of their rivals in the National League.

David Ferguson faces up to the travelling fans following Tuesday night's 7-1 thrashing at Gateshead.

"A lot of our deficiencies were exposed this evening," he said.

"I've said it before behind closed doors, they're not fit enough for me, for the levels that I want.

"I've just spoken to the sports science coach and, for the 90-odd minutes tonight, not one player has hit the levels we expect and demand, and that's concerning.

"I don't care what tactics you put out, if you're not going to run, tackle and fight, then you're never going to win a football match.