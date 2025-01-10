"How long it lasts, we'll have to wait and see.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence has confirmed that Matthew Bondswell and Kazenga LuaLua's current contracts are set to conclude at the end of this month.

However, the veteran boss is hopeful he'll be able to keep the pair at the Prestige Group Stadium beyond January.

Both men signed for Pools in November following a spell training with the club.

LuaLua, who turned 34 last month, arrived with a stellar reputation thanks in large part to a number of impressive spells with Brighton, where he made more than 150 appearances and helped the Seagulls win promotion from League One to the Premier League.

Between them, Bondswell and LuaLua have managed just six substitute appearances in the National League since signing for Pools in November. Pictures by Frank Reid.

He also enjoyed a successful stint at Luton, scoring twice in 22 appearances as the Hatters were crowned League One champions in 2019.

After leaving Kenilworth Road, the winger spent time in Turkey and Greece before returning to England and signing a short-term deal with Charlton, where he made just four substitute appearances.

Despite not having played a competitive game since last April prior to his arrival at the Prestige Group Stadium, the signing of LuaLua was met with almost universal approval from Pools fans and attracted interest from throughout the footballing world.

However, things have proven tough for the veteran so far in the North East, with opportunities limited.

LuaLua has been reduced to just five substitute appearances in the National League, while he failed to impress and missed a decisive penalty during a shootout defeat to Tamworth in the FA Trophy last month, his only start to date.

The wideman was criticised for his cameo on New Year's Day against Oldham after struggling to make his mark on the game and LuaLua appears to be behind the likes of Joe Grey, Luke Charman and Anthony Mancini in the pecking order.

Matthew Bondswell, meanwhile, is at the opposite end of his career but has already spent time at some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Having come through the ranks at Nottingham Forest, the energetic left-back attracted the interest of German giants RB Leipzig.

Since then, the 22-year-old has represented the likes of Dutch club FC Dordrecht, Premier League powerhouse Newcaslte and, most recently, Newport, where he made 40 appearances last season.

Supporters have long been calling for Pools to sign a back-up for David Ferguson but the defender's impressive recent form means Bondswell has been reduced to just one substitute appearance in the league and a lone start in the FA Trophy.

After Saturday's game against Barnet was postponed, Pools have two more matches between now and the end of January, a trip to Wealdstone before the visit of Woking.

It remains to be seen whether either LuaLua or Bondswell will be given the chance to state their case, although Lawrence has tended to stick with largely the same side from week to week and is always reluctant to change a winning team.

"They're under contract until the end of January," Lawrence told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"If you take somebody, even for the short-term, in my mind if you don't extend that, then it's a disappointment.

"I'm hoping they do enough when they get the opportunity to warrant extending it.

"Whether that will happen or not, I don't know. We'll have to wait and see.

"They've been very good in training, they're good lads, good around the place, Kazenga obviously has got a lot of experience. I'm well pleased to have them here.

"How long it lasts, we'll have to wait and see.

"Hopefully, they do enough for me to go to the owner and say, 'I want to extend it'."