Hartlepool United boss Lennie Lawrence is hoping his side can frustrate Barnet for the second time this season on Saturday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Pools face a challenging trip to The Hive this weekend but will travel to North London full of confidence following their impressive win over in-form Oldham on New Year's Day.

Barnet have been almost all-conquering at home, winning 10 and drawing three of their 13 National League matches.

However, Pools proved more than a match for Dean Brennan's side when the two teams met in November.

Pools held Barnet to a goalless draw in November and Lawrence admits he's hoping his side can frustrate the Bees again this weekend. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools produced a resolute defensive display to hold the Bees to a goalless draw, albeit Barnet had a late goal controversially ruled out.

Lawrence's side will have to be even more switched on this weekend, with Barnet boasting the division's best home record and Brennan eager to right what he felt were a series of refereeing wrongs from the reverse fixture.

Pools managed to frustrate Barnet in November and will be hoping to do the same on Saturday, although Lawrence admits he is more focused on his own side's performance than the threat Brennan's team will pose.

"The game plan will be slightly similar, yes," he said.

"They rotate really well, their centre-halves come out of defence and join the attack and their wing-backs play really high up the pitch. We've got to deal with all of that again.

"We aren't going to get carried away with it, we've got to make sure we do what we do.

"We want to make sure our own footballing identity is on show.

"It's a combination of the two things, we want to stop them but we also want to concentrate on our own game."