Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence is hoping to have influential attacker Adam Campbell back available to him in two weeks time.

Campbell signed for Pools last summer having helped Crawley win a remarkable promotion to League One last season, scoring seven goals in 42 league appearances and starting in the play-off final at Wembley.

Expectations were understandably high when the 30-year-old dropped down two divisions to return to the North East, becoming Darren Sarll's most high profile new recruit.

However, the diminutive Campbell proved ill-suited to Sarll's direct brand of football and described his first few months at the Prestige Group Stadium as the most frustrating of his entire career.

Campbell has missed the last two matches through injury but Lawrence is hoping he'll be available again when Pools host Woking later this month. Picture by Frank Reid.

Yet the frontman was beginning to hit his stride under Lawrence, impressing with his hard work out of possession, positional awareness and footballing intelligence.

His impressive form made him an integral part of Lawrence's side until a groin injury forced him off during last month's win over Yeovil.

Despite being beaten by Gateshead on Boxing Day, Pools have coped well enough in Campbell's absence as mercurial Frenchman Anthony Mancini has come to the fore.

Even so, Lawrence will be keen to have the former Newcastle, Darlington and Gateshead forward back and available as soon as possible.

Campbell returned to the gym this week and the Pools boss has earmarked the visit of strugglers Woking on January 25 as a potential date for his comeback.

"He's a couple of weeks away," he said.

"I'd like to think he'd be available for the Woking game.

"I'd like to think so, but I wouldn't be certain either way.

"He's making good progress, that's fine.

"If it's not that one then I hope we'll have him back when we go to Braintree."