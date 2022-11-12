Pools gave a strong account of themselves in a difficult away trip to a Stevenage side fighting at the top end of the League Two table while also carrying a number of injury problems.

But Curle’s side can feel hard done by in coming away from the Lamex Stadium empty handed after Killip was punished for his lack of awareness by Danny Rose.

Having thought his penalty area was cleared, Killip put the ball down to then clear up the field only for Rose, who had been lurking in behind, to sneak around the goalkeeper and walk the ball into an empty net.

Ben Killip made a costly mistake for Hartlepool United against Stevenage. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Killip had his head in his shirt at full-time, knowing his mistake had cost his team what would have been an excellent point on their travels, but interim boss Curle has leapt to the defence of his goalkeeper.

“Ben is in there with his shirt over his head. He's absolutely mortified,” said Curle.

“He appreciates and respects the effort that’s gone on in front of him with the 10 outfield players. But I very quickly reminded the players that Ben has kept us in a lot of games.

“He’s made some fantastic saves that have kept us in games and this is where that team spirit we’re trying to build comes in.

Keith Curle has backed Hartlepool United goalkeeper Ben Killip. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

“We need to get round him and get him right because he’s an important member of the squad.

“It’s about Ben's mentality and how he reacts. He’s got nothing to prove to us. We know he’s a good goalkeeper and we know he will continue to keep us in matches and make the vital saves when he’s needed.”

Curle added: “I made a few mistakes when I played. Tell me a footballer who is not going to make a mistake?

“Ben has made one, lets focus on the next game as quickly as possible. When you make a mistake you learn from it. I guarantee you now, the next time Ben will check behind him.