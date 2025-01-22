Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence remains confident about his side's play-off prospects despite Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw at National League strugglers Wealdstone.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Having produced an impressive performance to beat promotion rivals Oldham on New Year's Day, Pools had hoped to take another step towards the top seven at the weekend.

However, last week proved to be one where a lot of things seemed to go wrong. On Tuesday evening, a video emerged online showing two players involved in a vicious training ground bust-up while influential attacking pair Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini were ruled out ahead of the trip to Grosvenor Vale. In their absence, Pools were well below their best against a Wealdstone side who played with plenty of spirit. Had it not been for some second half goalkeeping heroics from Adam Smith, Pools, who slipped back into the bottom half of the league table, might have returned to the North East empty-handed.

It was perhaps one of the most challenging weeks of the campaign, and certainly the most testing since Lawrence replaced outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October.

Lennie Lawrence remains upbeat about his side's play-off prospects despite Saturday's underwhelming draw at National League strugglers Wealdstone. Picture by Frank Reid.

Even so, the veteran remains optimistic about his side's chances of gatecrashing the play-offs. Pools are still only four points outside the top seven, albeit a number of their rivals have at least one game in hand, while eighth-placed Rochdale have three.

In all likelihood, Pools will need to strengthen their squad this month - and Lawrence confirmed last week that "funds have been made available" - while avoiding too many more slip-ups in their pursuit of a play-off place.

"In the end, it's going to take a tall order to get to the top four or five," Lawrence said.

"Even Oldham, who we beat, have got seven or eight more points than us. That's a tall order.

"What is possible is sixth and seventh. Now, there's probably about eight different managers all thinking the same thing as me.

"After the Oldham game, we were nearly top of that pile of eight teams. Now, we've slipped away somewhat but it's a little bit false because some teams have played so many more games than others.

"Rochdale have played four games less than one or two of the teams around us and that won't come out in the wash until, probably, the end of February.

"In the end, we are four points off the play-offs. The target is, with seven or eight games to go, to be within three or four points. That is the target, it always has been, it is now and it will continue to be.

"Hopefully, we can do enough to do it. We've got a lot of away games in the next few weeks and we need to pick up some more points on the road, I think that's an area we can improve.

"Four out of the next five are away, and then we've got three home games on the trot. That's how it is, we're going to give it everything we can."