Hartlepool United have shown real signs of improvement under caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence but will face a step up in class this weekend when they travel to leaders York City, who are unbeaten in their last 11 National League games. So, can a resurgent Pools cause an upset against one of the division's most well-resourced and in-form outfits?

On paper, Pools look to be in for a difficult afternoon.

The 2023/24 campaign was very much one of transition for the Minstermen, who only avoided relegation by a single point after winning four of their final seven matches.

Having been taken over by Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla, York appointed veteran manager Neal Ardley in a bid to stave off the threat of a return to the National League North.

Roared on by vocal support, Pools did the double over York last season but can expect a much sterner test this time around.

While the Ugglas were determined, enthusiastic and willing to pump money into their new venture, they arrived with almost no experience of running a football club and relegation from the National League started to appear an increasingly realistic prospect.

After parting company with Ardley, York changed tack and appointed Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood.

Hinshelwood, who made 100 appearances for Brighton in his playing days, had led the Rebels from the Isthmian League to the National League South and arrived with a reputation for fluid, passing football.

The new manager failed to win any of his first four games in charge and a 6-1 defeat to Altrincham had York staring down the barrel of relegation.

Fast forward to the present day, and York have transformed their fortunes.

Having narrowly escaped the drop, the Ugglas provided Hinshelwood with a summer war chest and the boss set about assembling a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

Ollie Pearce, who has scored six goals in his last five games, and Joe Felix both arrived from Worthing while Dorking goalkeeper Harrison Male, who played under Hinshelwood in West Sussex, became the third former Rebels man to sign for York.

The Minstermen also welcomed Rochdale's Tyrese Sinclair, one of the National League's hottest properties, Swindon's Ricky Aguiar and Grimsby's Alex Hunt to the York Community Stadium during a successful summer that caused their rivals to sit up and take notice.

It is perhaps no huge surprise, then, to see York sitting atop the table ahead of this weekend's game - so, how can Pools stop them?

In truth, had Pools still been under the leadership of outspoken manager Darren Sarll, it would be difficult to see just how they could get one over on their rivals, who have only lost one of their opening 16 league games.

Yet, with veteran Lennie Lawrence now in charge, there are at long last reasons to be optimistic once again.

Pools will certainly not be naive about the challenge facing them - York have won 10 of their first 16 National League matches, are the division's third highest scorers and have the league's best defensive record, keeping a staggering nine clean sheets already this term.

Ollie Pearce has been in fine scoring form, impact substitute Lenell John-Lewis averages a goal every 58 minutes, Joe Felix is establishing a reputation as one of the league's best footballers and Harrison Male, who was Dorking's player of the season last term, is enjoying another impressive campaign.

Even so, York will surely be fearful of the threat posed by Mani Dieseruvwe who, like Pearce, has scored six goals in his last five games, while Adam Campbell, Joe Grey, Luke Charman, Anthony Mancini and Roshaun Mathurin are all capable of causing the Minstermen problems.

Out of possession, Pools have been much improved under Lawrence and Sarll's promised press has finally shown signs of materialising, ironically, almost a month after his departure.

While Pools haven't been perfect at the back, a defensive quartet of Dan Dodds, Billy Sass-Davies, Tom Parkes and David Ferguson would rival most at this level while Brad Young is beginning to settle in-between the sticks and Nathan Sheron and Nicky Featherstone are two of the National League's most consistent midfielders.

Of course, what might give Pools an unexpected upper hand is the backing of the travelling fans, who have sold out their allocation of tickets and are expected to create a raucous atmosphere.

Indeed, few would have expected Pools to have beaten York last November but the support of the travelling Poolies seemed to inspire John Askey's struggling side to raise their game.

This time, Pools will arrive full of confidence and on a four game unbeaten run in the league, albeit against a much better York side than the one Jake Hastie memorably ran ragged 12 months ago.

Pools will in all probability need to be even better than they were against Aldershot but might hope they can benefit from a two week break - York, meanwhile, were in FA Cup action last Saturday.

Local derbies - such as this game can be considered one - have a habit of throwing up shock results and Pools will be determined to pull a rabbit out of the hat and reward their travelling fans. With a bit of momentum starting to build, perhaps Lennie Lawrence's side could be the team to knock the Minstermen off their perch.