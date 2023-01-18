Shelton knows what it takes to get Hartlepool promoted out of the National League and back into the EFL having been one of few remaining at the Suit Direct Stadium involved in the club’s promotion winning exploits of 2021.

The midfielder has had a difficult season, however, having had to overcome injury and falling out of favour despite Hartlepool’s continued struggles in the league.

Shelton recently returned to the side from a calf problem and has been required to fill in wherever he can as Keith Curle continues to deal with injuries to his side.

Mark Shelton applauds the travelling Hartlepool United supporters after defeat at Gillingham. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Shelton was brought in as a centre-back option in the recent defeat to Mansfield Town before then moving over to right-back in the New Year’s Day draw with Harrogate Town and the FA Cup third round defeat to Stoke City.

Shelton got himself on the scoresheet in the draw with Harrogate, and almost did so again when coming off the bench against Gillingham before Josh Umerah diverted his goalbound effort in from an offside position as Pools slipped to defeat.

It leaves the club in a precarious position heading towards the final weeks of the January transfer window but, speaking recently, Shelton believes the club can beat the drop this season.

“I got promoted with this football club and I saw what it was like. This club deserves to be in the Football League, no matter what - probably even higher with the fan base,” said Shelton.

“They turn out every week home and away and it shouldn’t be a National League club. I know it was down there for a few years when I joined, but I know how hard it was to get up and I think it's probably even harder now with the amount of money that’s getting pumped into the National League. Everybody wants to get up.

