Pools have struggled in the aftermath of their penalty shootout heartache against Rotherham United in what was an emotional rollercoaster for Lee’s side as they went in search of a first-ever Wembley final.

Since being eliminated at the final hurdle, Pools have wasted the opportunity to capitalise in the league with two seemingly favourable home games against Leyton Orient and Bradford City.

Instead, they claimed just one point from a possible six at the Suit Direct Stadium after a forgettable draw with the O’s before falling to a late defeat against the Bantams.

It led to suggestions that Pools’ season could be set to fizzle out ahead of a difficult looking trip to South Wales to face Newport County.

But Pools displayed their character at Rodney Parade to upset the promotion chasing Exiles with a remarkable 3-2 victory which can finally lay to rest their EFL Trophy hangover.

“It’s all about belief,” Lee told The Mail.

“We showed what we can do through February. We showed what we can do against Rotherham, taking the top of League One to penalties. We’ve got the performances in us.

“It’s been a tough week, and a tough response after the penalties and the thought of going to Wembley, and me being able to take this club to Wembley.

“We’re all disappointed. You could see even with the fans, it probably just hit us a little bit.

“But slowly we got a little bit closer to where we want to be against Bradford, not quite what I thought after watching it back, but still a better performance, then tonight is right back to where I want us to be.”

And despite suffering those two setbacks on home soil, Lee believes this result can still allow Pools to invest in the remaining nine games of the season.

“I’ve thought ‘what if’ all week,” said Lee.

“I still looked at the table with us having five more points to see where we would have been and you’re talking as though we’d have been two or three points off the play-offs, that's how crazy this league is.

“So why not? Let's go and see where we end up.”

