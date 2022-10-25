Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle admits his side must work harder if they are to improve in League Two. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools enjoyed the lion's share of possession at the Suit Direct Stadium against a Salford side on the fringes of the play-offs heading into the night but were unable to make a breakthrough before being punished. Mohamad Sylla hit the post early in the first half with Josh Umerah also going close on the stroke of half-time but that was as close as they would come.

Ryan Leak’s goal midway through the first half would have been enough in the end for Salford before Ethan Galbraith scored a stunning second deep into stoppage time to seal the win for the away side and leave Pools rooted to the bottom of the table.

“They put the ball in the back of the net twice so you’ve got to say they’ve earned it,” Curle confessed.

“We need an extra yard in both final thirds; defending our own but also attacking. In passages of play I thought we had the ascendancy of the two teams in the middle thirds, but we need an extra yard defending.

“That’s the first goal we’ve conceded from a set piece and it was a cheap one. It was a good ball in, a little bit of movement, but then there was a knock on effect after the first person doesn’t do his job then another person doesn't do his job and the ball ends up in the back of your net.

“Going forward the other way we’re a yard short. We’re a yard short of securing the ball, running off the ball and final delivery.”

And Curle continued by warning his players they can’t rely on waiting for their luck to turn to convert three points in close games going forward.

“It’s building confidence and getting them to understand that we're not going to get out of this on luck. It’s hard work and identifying the areas where we need to work harder which is in both thirds.

