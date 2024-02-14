Hartlepool United captain captain David Ferguson looks to team to improve on ‘poor’ Woking performance at home to Boreham Wood
Hartlepool, on a good run of form under new head coach Kevin Phillips, had to settle for a draw last Saturday after a late equaliser and a couple of other big moments not going their way.
The team struggled to keep hold of the ball as the match went on.
Ferguson looked visibly disappointed when speaking to the official Hartlepool United website after the game.
He said: “It’s not probably one of our better performances of late. Off the ball defensively I think we dealt with everything.
"On the all I thought it was one of our poorest as of late. I don’t want to be negative. It does feel like a loss a little bit, just the manner of how we’ve conceded and when the goal was, but obviously we haven’t lost.”
But the defender added: “I’m not trying to look at it negatively. We’re on a good run. The last seven games we’ve picked up a decent amount of points.
"It looked like two away games, two tough places to come and we’ve took four points. We should have took six in a way.”
Assessing the Woking performance Ferguson said: “We’ll look at it back through the week and hopefully we can build on better next week.”
Looking ahead to Pools’ next two home games in quick succession, the captain said: “We’ve got to be positive. We’ve got Boreham Wood at home on Saturday and we will be looking to get three points.”