News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool United captain captain David Ferguson looks to team to improve on ‘poor’ Woking performance at home to Boreham Wood

Pools captain David Ferguson admitted the team were “off the ball” at Woking but vowed to take the positives from the game.
By Mark Payne
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:43 GMT
Hartlepool United captain David Ferguson. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United captain David Ferguson. Picture by FRANK REID
Hartlepool United captain David Ferguson. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool, on a good run of form under new head coach Kevin Phillips, had to settle for a draw last Saturday after a late equaliser and a couple of other big moments not going their way.

The team struggled to keep hold of the ball as the match went on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ferguson looked visibly disappointed when speaking to the official Hartlepool United website after the game.

Most Popular

He said: “It’s not probably one of our better performances of late. Off the ball defensively I think we dealt with everything.

"On the all I thought it was one of our poorest as of late. I don’t want to be negative. It does feel like a loss a little bit, just the manner of how we’ve conceded and when the goal was, but obviously we haven’t lost.”

But the defender added: “I’m not trying to look at it negatively. We’re on a good run. The last seven games we’ve picked up a decent amount of points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It looked like two away games, two tough places to come and we’ve took four points. We should have took six in a way.”

Assessing the Woking performance Ferguson said: “We’ll look at it back through the week and hopefully we can build on better next week.”

Looking ahead to Pools’ next two home games in quick succession, the captain said: “We’ve got to be positive. We’ve got Boreham Wood at home on Saturday and we will be looking to get three points.”

Related topics:WokingKevin PhillipsHartlepool