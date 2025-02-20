Hartlepool United captain Luke Waterfall admits he is yet to hold talks with the club about a new contract.

The skipper, whose deal is believed to be up at the end of the season, has made 23 appearances this term, starting 15 of the last 16 National League games. Despite a difficult first few weeks of the campaign during which he was sent off twice in his first four appearances, the veteran defender has been one of his side's more consistent performers again this term.

Pools are at risk of losing a number of important players this summer, with the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron yet to agree new deals. Waterfall, who has captained both Lincoln and Grimsby to promotion from the National League, admits he'd be interested in extending his stay in the North East but that he is still to discuss a new contract.

"I'd be open to it, of course," he said.

"I've not had any discussions with the club yet, there hasn't been any real talk about that. I'm just trying to concentrate on the last 13 games of this season.

"I'd like to think that the fans can see that I always try and leave everything out there, I'll always give 110 per cent. Whether I play well or I have an off day, I'll always give absolutely everything I have. I'll keep doing that for the last 13 games, I'll try and help drive the team and we'll see where it takes us."