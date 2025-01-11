"You've got Lennie's endless experience and Gav and Anthony's fresh, new ideas out on the grass.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United captain Luke Waterfall has hailed the influence of manager Lennie Lawrence as well as coaches Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton.

The skipper has started all of the last eight National League games, helping Pools keep four clean sheets and scoring his first goal of the campaign during the win over Oldham on New Year's Day.

Pools have won five and drawn five of their 12 league games since Lawrence replaced outspoken former boss Darren Sarll in October, moving to within three points of the play-offs.

Australian-born Anthony Limbrick, who is widely expected to succeed Lawrence at some stage, and former Carlisle assistant manager Gavin Skelton have both also hit the ground running since their appointments in November.

Despite some initial scepticism about how the new coaching dynamic would work, Pools have gone from strength to strength over the last few months, drawing with title-chasing Barnet, upsetting Solihull Moors in the Midlands and recording a statement win over an in-form Oldham side.

Having looked bereft of confidence and out of ideas towards the end of Sarll's tumultuous tenure, Pools are now a team brimming with confidence and with a clear footballing identity.

Lawrence, Limbrick and Skelton have dispensed with the long ball tactics favoured by Sarll, preferring instead to keep the ball down and attack in numbers.

Out of possession, Pools have looked more organised and difficult to break down, pressing well at times and maintaining a recognisable defensive shape and structure.

The mood and atmosphere among the players appears more relaxed, while the fans have taken to the new coaching set-up, a stark contrast to the strained relationship between the supporters and Sarll.

The personalities of Lawrence, Limbrick and Skelton seem to combine well, while both performances and results are heading in the right direction.

Waterfall, who also appeared to have a good relationship with Sarll and was appointed club captain in the summer, was full of praise for the work of the new management team.

"They've all been great," he said.

"The dynamic is really good at the minute.

"You've got Lennie's endless experience and Gav and Anthony's fresh, new ideas out on the grass.

"They all complement each other really well and I think you can see that the work we've been doing is translating onto the pitch on a Saturday."