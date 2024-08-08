Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Hartlepool United skipper Luke Waterfall feels Pools are in a better position now than when he arrived in January.

The 34-year-old, who has captained both Lincoln and Grimsby to National League promotion, arrived in the North East during a difficult time for the club, who were beginning to flirt with relegation after a dramatic slide down the table.

The veteran defender formed a formidable centre-back partnership with fellow seasoned campaigner Tom Parkes, another January arrival, and helped Pools end the season on a more positive note.

Aside from a seven goal mauling at local rivals Gateshead - admittedly not an easy evening to discard - Pools were much-improved at the back after Waterfall's arrival, keeping three successive home clean sheets.

The skipper is bidding to add a third National League promotion to his impressive C.V. Picture by Frank Reid.

Manager Kevin Phillips appeared to have made significant strides prior to his sudden departure in April while new boss Darren Sarll has made a positive impression this summer.

Pools have welcomed seven new faces so far, including three new central-midfielders and versatile attacker Adam Campbell, who helped Crawley win promotion to League One last season.

With Waterfall and his side set to begin their new National League campaign with a long trip to Yeovil on Saturday, the skipper feels Pools have made significant improvements in the last eight months.

"I'd say we are better," he said.

"It's a different way of playing. Last season we played with a lesser tempo and it was more about retaining possession.

"The new gaffer has flipped things on its head a little bit, we're going more aggressive and I think everyone's brought into that.

"I've been open and said that, for me, that's the best way to play in this division.

"I think overall, with the squad and the recruitment, we've improved from where we were last season, for certain."