Hartlepool United captain Luke Waterfall has backed fellow defender Billy Sass-Davies to get his chance in the side soon.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Anthony Limbrick, the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade, switched to a 3-5-2 formation after taking over from veteran Lennie Lawrence at the beginning of this month but has preferred Jack Hunter, a central-midfielder, David Ferguson, a left-back, and Dan Dodds, a right-back, to Sass-Davies, who has been an unused substitute in all of the last four matches.

The 25-year-old, signed as a back-up to experienced pair Waterfall and Tom Parkes in the summer, has made 15 appearances for Pools and has generally performed well when called upon. However, he made a glaring error that led to York's opening goal during an emphatic defeat in November, the first game after Limbrick's appointment to the coaching staff, and has found opportunities hard to come by since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given that Limbrick has switched to a shape that, ostensibly, requires three central-defenders, the former Wales under-21 international might have hoped to be given his chance. Despite a frustrating spell for Sass-Davies, who has made just one appearance in the last three months, Waterfall has backed him to regain his place in the side before too long.

Billy Sass-Davies has been an unused substitute in all of the last four matches under new head coach Anthony Limbrick but skipper Luke Waterfall is backing the defender to get his chance soon. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I've spoken to Billy a lot," he said.

"He's a really, really lovely lad and I've got a lot of time for Billy. I try and help him as much as I can and I'm pretty sure his chance will come. He's been patient and he's working hard. Sometimes football can be frustrating, and he'll definitely be frustrated at the moment. He'll get his opportunity in the coming weeks, I'm pretty confident about that.

"He's a really good player, he's provided some really good support and competition for me and Tom this season. When he's come in, he's rarely let us down."