Hartlepool United captain Luke Waterfall insists Pools do not fear Barnet

By Robbie Stelling
Published 9th Jan 2025, 20:00 GMT
Hartlepool United captain Luke Waterfall is confident Pools can cause an upset when they travel to promotion-chasing Barnet this weekend.

Pools are on their best run of the season and will make the long trip to North London full of confidence following an impressive win over in-form Oldham on New Year's Day.

However, Lennie Lawrence's side will face a stern test against a Barnet team who have the best home record in the National League, winning 10 and drawing three of their 13 matches.

Waterfall, who has started all of the last eight games and scored his first goal of the season last time out, insists Pools do not fear Barnet and is hoping his side can be the ones to end their impressive unbeaten run.

Luke Waterfall, who has captained both Lincoln and Grimsby to promotion from the National League, insists Pools don't fear Barnet despite their impressive home record. Picture by Frank Reid.Luke Waterfall, who has captained both Lincoln and Grimsby to promotion from the National League, insists Pools don't fear Barnet despite their impressive home record. Picture by Frank Reid.
"Of course we're expecting a difficult game," he said.

"I didn't even know how good their home record was, we try to focus on ourselves.

"We want to try and break those kind of records.

"When we played Oldham they were on a great run and had only lost twice all season.

"One thing I've found out from my experiences in this league is that anybody can beat anybody.

"I know for a fact that if we're on it, we're more than capable of challenging any team in this division.

"We've shown that we can do more than just compete and I'm pretty sure we'll do that again on Saturday."

