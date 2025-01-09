"We just hope we can carry that on now and have a successful end to the season."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United captain Luke Waterfall admits he's relishing playing alongside Tom Parkes.

Following a difficult start to the campaign that saw Waterfall sent off twice in his opening four appearances, the pair are beginning to re-establish their formidable partnership at the heart of the Pools defence.

The two experienced defenders have started the last eight games alongside each other, keeping four clean sheets as Pools have closed in on the National League play-offs.

The veterans are close on and off the pitch, having both arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium within three weeks of one another last January.

Waterfall and Parkes have started the last eight National League games alongside one another, keeping four clean sheets and helping Pools close in on the National League play-offs. Picture by Frank Reid.

At the time, Pools were in the midst of a central-defensive crisis but both Waterfall and Parkes hit the ground running as Pools improved considerably in the second half of last season.

While Parkes has been almost ever-present this term, featuring in 27 of his side's 28 National Leagues, suspensions, injuries and form have reduced Waterfall to 16 league outings.

Even so, the skipper now looks to be getting back to his best and produced an outstanding showing as Pools beat in-form Oldham on New Year's Day, heading home his first goal of the campaign and keeping the Latics lively front line quiet all afternoon.

Pools kept just five clean sheets throughout the entirety of last season but have already hit double figures for shutouts this term thanks in no small part to the contributions of Parkes and Waterfall.

The two battle-hardened defenders are set to have their work cut out this weekend when Pools travel to Barnet, the National League's third highest scorers.

Even so, the re-emergence of the partnership between the centre-halves means Pools can make the trip full of confidence and Waterfall, who has twice captained sides to promotion from the National League, admits he's loving life alongside Parkes.

"I love playing with him," he said.

"I think we complement each other really well.

"From the off, we sort of hit it off.

"Usually it takes quite a while to strike up a partnership at centre-back but I think right from my first game I've felt really comfortable alongside him.

"We've managed to strike up that relationship and it's important.

"We just hope we can carry that on now and have a successful end to the season."