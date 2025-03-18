"Hopefully it won't be too long, he did a little bit of training this week but he couldn't, unfortunately, make the game."

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick confirmed that skipper Luke Waterfall's back injury is not believed to be too serious.

The veteran has missed the last three matches, albeit he was fit enough to feature on the bench for the long trip to Eastleigh earlier this month. Waterfall had trained with Pools in the week but was not deemed fit enough to feature ahead of Saturday's draw with Solihull Moors. With Pools reverting back to a 3-5-2 formation in recent weeks, Waterfall's absence has given Billy Sass-Davies a chance to deputise. The former Welsh under-21 international made a glaring mistake in the draw with Eastleigh but impressed against both Fylde and Solihull and is a popular figure at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Having been so good in the second half of last season, Waterfall was handed the captain's armband over the summer but has endured a mixed campaign so far. The 34-year-old, who has led both Lincoln and Grimsby to promotion from the National League in the past, was sent off twice in his first four appearances this term and has struggled for form and fitness since then. However, there have been signs that Waterfall is getting back to his best and he had re-established his formidable partnership with Tom Parkes since the turn of the year.

Pools, who have been more solid at the back this term than last, have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 games and have not looked particularly settled under Limbrick, who has made a host of changes to both his defensive shape and personnel. Given Waterfall's experience and his relationship with Parkes, Pools will be hoping to have him back in contention as they look to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle as the season draws to a close. Limbrick told the club website that he expects to have the skipper available for selection again soon.

Picture by Frank Reid.

"Waterfall's back just wasn't right for the game," he said.

"Hopefully it won't be too long, he did a little bit of training this week but he couldn't, unfortunately, make the game."