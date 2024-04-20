Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The visitors were, at times, extremely impressive in forward areas as Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey once again caused all sorts of problems, with Dieseruvwe's two spectacular first half goals taking his total to 25 for the season and Grey's emphatic 59th minute effort meaning he finished the season with a career-best 13.

However, Pools did not cover themselves in glory defensively, particularly when trying to deal with attacking-midfielder Jimmy Muitt, who was given the freedom of Meadowbank to score two second half goals.

In the end, Featherstone and his teammates needed the woodwork and goalkeeper Pete Jameson to come to their rescue, with the Harrogate loanee making a string of late saves and Alfie Rutherford's header crashing back off the crossbar in the third minute of added time.

The Pools skipper felt his side were "good value" for the three points after their final day win over Dorking.

Even so, there were lots of positives for Pools, who ended an up-and-down season on a high note, and the skipper felt his side deserved to come out on top.

"It was a good, entertaining game to finish," he said.

"I think we put on a good, attacking display, barring a few poor mistakes at the back.

"We had to ride our luck in the last five or 10 minutes, and they'll probably feel like they could've snatched an equaliser.