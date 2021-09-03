The 32-year-old has spent the past seven years at Pools and was instrumental in helping the club regain its Football League status via the play-offs last season.

And the midfielder will be looking to continue his and Pools’ positive start to life back in League Two at Prenton Park.

On making his 300th appearance for the club, Featherstone said: “It's a proud achievement for me, especially in this day and age.

Nicky Featherstone of Hartlepool United celebrates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Walsall at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 21st August 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"Managers come and go and have different opinions on players so to come through nine or 10 managers and still be here, I must be doing something right!

“It's had more downs than ups but it's been mad to be fair. The club has been through a lot in that time, a lot of lows but the past 18 months has probably topped it all.”

Pools currently sit fifth in the table with nine points from their opening four games. Meanwhile, Tranmere sit 19th having won just one of their opening five.

But Hartlepool are still searching for their first away win of the campaign.

“I've come up against Tranmere a few times, even back in League One with Walsall,” he added. “I played them in the Conference the last game before they went up.

"It's always a good atmosphere and a big stadium. It's probably a bigger occasion for the gaffer than it is the majority of the lads this weekend but it's always a big game, a good crowd and usually a good game of football.

“If we can find a balance between our home form and our away form then we'll do well this year.

"We go to win and I can't really put a reason why our away form isn't quite as good but we're confident having picked up back to back wins in the league and we'll be looking to go there and get a positive result.”

While Featherstone is likely to start, Pools are monitoring the fitness of Gavan Holohan, Gary Liddle, Jamie Sterry, Zaine Francis-Angol and Joe Grey following knocks. Manager Dave Challinor remains hopeful of picking his favoured 11.

