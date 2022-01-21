Daly’s time with Pools came to an end earlier this week after parent club Huddersfield Town took the decision to recall the 20-year-old from his loan deal citing a number of injuries throughout their squad as their reasoning.

But Daly became a shock transfer for League Two rivals Bradford City just 24-hours later as the midfielder headed back out on-loan from the Terriers.

And Pools captain Featherstone has paid tribute to his former teammate suggesting the youngster will go on to make an impression in the game as his career develops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicky Featherstone commented on Matty Daly's exit from Hartlepool United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“He’s a very good technical footballer and is a great lad as well,” Featherstone told The Mail.

“Obviously he wanted a few more opportunities than he’s had recently and I think Huddersfield have taken that decision out of his hands to be fair.

“I think Dayls was happy to stay, I think he really enjoyed it. He had a good connection with the lads.

“He’ll be a miss because he’s got bags of ability. But I’m sure he’ll go on to have a great career moving forward.”

Matty Daly was called back by Huddersfield Town before being sent back out on-loan at Bradford City. Picture by FRANK REID

Daly’s announcement as a Bradford player just hours before Pools’ goalless draw with Carlisle United came as a shock but manager Graeme Lee suggested the Terriers had always made it known there was a possibility the midfielder would be called back from the North East.

“They spoke to me when I first came into the job that if a League One club comes in then he’d go back and they’d move him up,” said Lee.

“He played in a game at Huddersfield in front of their manager and I think the manager said he wasn’t quite ready for them yet so he’s allowed him to go back out on-loan.

“They’ve probably assessed the situation and thought he wasn’t playing enough in the last few weeks.

“All other clubs will probably ring and say he’ll definitely play for them if he goes there. Will he play every week? I don’t know. That’s football.

“They’ll have people in their ears and if they feel as though going to Bradford was better for him then that’s what they’ve done.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.