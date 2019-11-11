Antony Sweeney during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Pools secured their place in the hat following Saturday’s postponed first round match at Yeovil Town. The rescheduled game will take place on Tuesday 12 November (7:45pm kick-off).

By that time, both Hartlepool and Yeovil will know who they will face in the second round should they manage to knock-out their National League counterparts.

And Hartlepool United caretaker manager Antony Sweeney revealed he’s been in a very similar situation before as a player.

“You’ve got to get past a good team in Yeovil first but I suppose the draw adds to the mix,” he said.

“I’ve played in the FA Cup here against Yeovil for Carlisle United as well on a Tuesday night and we knew the winners would play Everton in the next round as well which added quite a bit of spice to the game.

“There could still be a big club waiting for the winner in the next round and both teams will know that.”

By the time tonight’s draw is made, Dave Challinor is expected to be officially announced as the new permanent Pools boss and will take charge of his first match at Huish Park on Tuesday.

“It’s all been a bit hectic but obviously the new manager coming in has had issues to tie up with his previous employers,” Sweeney added.

“I suppose the game getting called off will give us the time to sit down and plan for what the future holds and I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve been in his company working for the past 48-hours really and we’ve talked a lot of football and a lot about things so I’m excited.

“Obviously the game being on Tuesday is going to affect preparations massively.