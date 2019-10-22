Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney during the FA Cup match against Brackley Town at Victoria Park.

Meetings with potential managerial candidates are taking place throughout the week while Sweeney continues his duties as caretaker manager.

The 36-year-old has led Pools to back to back wins since taking interim charge and is currently preparing the team for Saturday’s National League match at home to Barnet.

When asked whether things will be any clearer regarding the managerial situation this week, Sweeney responded: “Honestly, I have no idea.

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Tony Sweeney during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Brackley Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 19th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My remit was to take charge and hopefully buy the club a bit of time to make a decision and assess their options.

“The results have given them time but if they need more time then I’m comfortable with that, I’m of the opinion that we’re not far away so the next appointment needs to be done with longevity in mind because we’ve turned over too many managers and that results in the turnover of too many players.

“So I’m comfortable with the club taking as long as they need as long as it gets them the right man.”

Sweeney hasn’t ruled out taking on the job permanently as Hartlepool conduct the appropriate due diligence on all potential candidates.

“We’ll prepare for the Barnet game as a coaching staff and players like we would anything,” added the Pools caretaker manager.

“We debriefed the game on Monday and the early part of the week will be building things a little bit and the back part of the week will be focusing on Barnet and their strengths and weaknesses.

“We’ll look at our performance as well because sometimes you can look too much at the opposition and not focus enough on what we should be doing so if we focus more on that I’m sure we’ll be okay.

“I would have liked to have performed really well in the last two games and won them comfortably.