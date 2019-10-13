Hartlepool United caretaker manager, Antony Sweeney congratulates Michael Raynes of Hartlepool United during the Vanarama National League match between Aldershot Town and Hartlepool United at the EBB Stadium, Aldershot on Saturday 12th October 2019. (Credit: Paul Paxford | MI News)

Sweeney led Pools to their biggest win of the season so far down at Aldershot Town on Saturday afternoon as goals from Josh Hawkes, Gavan Holohan and Nicke Kabamba helping them to a 3-0 victory at the EBB Stadium.

The 36-year-old showed something of a magic touch as the two changes he made from Wednesday night’s defeat at Stockport County got the goals and Holohan netted after coming off the bench.

It was Sweeney’s first senior match as manager and he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of doing the job permanently.

In association with Grand Central

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not something I had eyes on or something I was expecting,” he admitted.

“When you get asked to step up, with the affinity I’ve got with the football club, I would never say no.

“What it did do, I spoke to Craig and Ged immediately and it shows the measure of them two when the first thing they said to me was good luck and they were glad it’s me who has taken the reins temporarily.

“I’ll just do the job as long as I’m asked to do the job, whatever happens beyond that is beyond my control. I’ll take it day by day.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve enjoyed it. The timing was weird but I’ll do the job as long as needed and do the best I can for however long I’m here.”

Sweeney also spoke of his pride at taking charge of the side he made 444 appearances for between 2001 and 2014.

“It’s really hard not to get emotional, especially when the crowd are chanting your name,” the Pools legend continued.

“But I’ll always stress it’s down to the players and we’ve got a happy dressing room but I appreciate everything the fans have said and done.