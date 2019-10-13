Hartlepool United caretaker manager Antony Sweeney discusses the prospect of taking the job on permanently
Antony Sweeney has not ruled himself out of taking the Hartelpool United manager’s job on a permanent basis as the search for Craig Hignett’s replacement is under way.
Sweeney led Pools to their biggest win of the season so far down at Aldershot Town on Saturday afternoon as goals from Josh Hawkes, Gavan Holohan and Nicke Kabamba helping them to a 3-0 victory at the EBB Stadium.
The 36-year-old showed something of a magic touch as the two changes he made from Wednesday night’s defeat at Stockport County got the goals and Holohan netted after coming off the bench.
It was Sweeney’s first senior match as manager and he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of doing the job permanently.
“It’s not something I had eyes on or something I was expecting,” he admitted.
“When you get asked to step up, with the affinity I’ve got with the football club, I would never say no.
“What it did do, I spoke to Craig and Ged immediately and it shows the measure of them two when the first thing they said to me was good luck and they were glad it’s me who has taken the reins temporarily.
“I’ll just do the job as long as I’m asked to do the job, whatever happens beyond that is beyond my control. I’ll take it day by day.
“I wouldn’t say I’ve enjoyed it. The timing was weird but I’ll do the job as long as needed and do the best I can for however long I’m here.”
Sweeney also spoke of his pride at taking charge of the side he made 444 appearances for between 2001 and 2014.
“It’s really hard not to get emotional, especially when the crowd are chanting your name,” the Pools legend continued.
“But I’ll always stress it’s down to the players and we’ve got a happy dressing room but I appreciate everything the fans have said and done.
“It was a dream start in terms of the result but performance-wise I would have liked us to have controlled the game for longer periods, that’s something we’ll be working on.”