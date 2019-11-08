Antony Sweeney after scoring a hat-trick against Yeovil Town.

Sweeney wasn’t planning on being in charge for Saturday’s FA Cup first round match at Huish Park after Dave Challinor was announced as the new Pools boss during the week.

But outstanding issues with Challinor’s previous employers AFC Fylde have seen Sweeney remain as caretaker for an additional game prior to the new manager’s official unveiling on Monday.

It provides Sweeney with the chance to create another great FA Cup memory against The Glovers. But would a win on Saturday surpass the hat-trick he scored nine years ago?

“I think it would be right up there with it for various reasons really,” Sweeney responded.

“Mainly because of the situation we find ourselves in and the journey we’ll have to make.

“People haven’t written us off but just probably think it’s a difficult one for us with a long journey against a good side in our league, so it will be a tough game.

“Everyone wants to play and manage in the FA Cup and I’ve got that opportunity and I intend to try and grasp it with both hands and come out on the right end of a result.”

Pools played Yeovil last month in the National League with a late Jason Kennedy strike sealing a dramatic 2-1 win.

“It helps playing Yeovil so soon again because I don’t anticipate them making wholesale changes,” Sweeney added.

“It’s fresh in the players’ minds and they’ve got first hand experience playing against them. They play a diamond and we played against a diamond at Aldershot so we know how to cope with it.

“They’ll be wanting to get revenge on us but even if we hadn’t beaten them in the way we did, it’s an FA Cup game at home for them and they’ll be thinking that they have the perfect opportunity to go through.