Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence believes Pools are still capable of challenging for the play-offs.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 76-year-old has taken interim charge for the second time in 10 months following the sacking of Darren Sarll.

Sarll promised a promotion push after his appointment in April but managed just four wins from 15 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outspoken boss led both Yeovil and Woking to the National League play-offs but there were few signs he was set for a third top seven finish.

Lawrence believes a run of wins will put Pools firmly back in the promotion picture.

The straight-talking Sarll alienated almost all of the fanbase with some ill-advised comments while the football was frustratingly poor.

After what seemed like a strong summer of recruitment - indeed, there is still a sense that Pools made a decent fist of their transfer business - Sarll's side took seven points from their first three matches but it didn't take long before cracks started to appear.

Pools failed to score in almost seven hours of football at the Prestige Group Stadium and didn't win any of their first six home games while there was little sign of the exciting, high pressing football Poolies were promised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The controversial decision to replace popular former manager Kevin Phillips with Sarll started to look like a calamitous mistake as his tumultuous tenure wore on and Pools began to slide down the National League table.

A humbling 3-0 defeat at Rochdale spelled the beginning of the end before Sarll hit back at what he termed "personal abuse" from supporters during the remarkable win over Sutton.

A humiliating exit from the FA Cup at the hands of National League North Brackley was the final straw for Pools as Sarll's contentious reign came to an end.

The vastly experienced Lawrence, one of a select few managers to have taken charge of more than 1,000 matches, was drafted in to steady the ship and led Pools to a solid if decidedly unspectacular 1-1 draw with Maidenhead on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Pools might have struggled so far this season there remains a sense that there is plenty of untapped potential within the squad.

Pools are languishing in 17th but are just six points outside the play-offs and Lawrence believes a run of wins will put his side back in the promotion picture.

"We've got to mount a play-off challenge," he said.

"I think it's possible.

"At some stage we're going to have to win three on the trot in order to get closer but it's not out of reach at the moment.

"It goes down to seven in this league and that gives you a chance, there's always one team who makes a surge in the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got the depth in the squad, we've just got to fix a few problems and mend a few broken people.

"If we can get the best out of everybody then there's no reason we can't put a little bit of a run together."