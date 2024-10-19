Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence hailed Saturday's battling 1-1 draw with Maidenhead as a "small step forward".

It's been a difficult and dramatic week for Pools, who were dumped out of the FA Cup by National League North Brackley on Tuesday night, a result which spelled the end for manager Darren Sarll's tumultuous tenure.

Supporters were hoping to see a new and improved Pools in Berkshire although it was perhaps overly ambitious to expect drastic changes as Lawrence, who has taken charge of more than 1,000 games throughout his long and distinguished career, only had a couple of days to work with the squad before the trip south.

And while Pools certainly haven't solved all of their considerable problems, a hard-fought point on the road is at least a tentative step in the right direction.

Historic York Road, the oldest continually used football ground in the world, seemed like the perfect venue for veteran Lennie Lawrence, who is 76, to pit his wits against 68-year-old Maidenhead boss Alan Devonshire.

Despite a decent enough start from Pools, who hit the post early on through Tom Parkes, Devonshire certainly had the better of the battle in the first half as a dominant Maidenhead led at the break.

The impressive Sam Barratt scored from the spot after struggling Pools skipper Luke Waterfall dallied on the ball and failed to see Will de Havilland over his shoulder, catching the Magpies man as he attempted to clear and leaving referee Gareth Rhodes with little choice but to award the home side a penalty.

Maidenhead could have been further in front but Brad Young was equal to Reece Smith's low strike while David Ferguson produced a remarkable bit of defending when he cleared Barratt's close range effort off the line.

Pools emerged unchanged for the second half but expectant supporters didn't have to wait long before Lawrence introduced Adam Campbell, Luke Charman and Anthony Mancini.

The substitutes had the desired effect and Pools drew level when Campbell caught out Maidenhead skipper Craig Ross with a looping effort that sailed over his head and into the top corner.

Both sides appeared to settle for a point as the game drew to a close, with Pools pleased to at least have something to build on.

It was an afternoon centered on set-plays, substitutions and setbacks and Lawrence was satisfied with how his side dealt with Sam Barratt's threatening corners and long throws as well as how Pools responded to going a goal down.

"We knew they were very good at set-plays," he said.

"They slaughtered us at set-pieces last season and we weren't very good at dealing with balls into our box on Tuesday.

"The first thing was to make sure we didn't concede from a set-piece, to make sure we got that organisation and commitment right. To be fair, we defended them well.

"Their goal has come from an attempted clearance where the boy gets his foot in.

"Do I think it's a penalty? Not really, but they get given these days and that's life, we have to get on with that.

"The key thing for me was how we coped with that setback. That's been the message, we've got to cope better as a team.

"To be fair, they did. The quality of the performance up to half time didn't improve, but they didn't collapse and they kept going.

"In the second half we made the changes and we gave the opposition something different to think about.

"Fortunately for us, Adam took his goal well and in the end I thought we might have won the game."

Both Anthony Mancini and Adam Campbell were said to be struggling with knocks prior to Saturday's game but made a huge impact after their second half introductions and Lawrence was impressed with the pair.

He said: "You can't start like that.

"Take Anthony, he came on and did very well but he had a tight hamstring on Thursday.

"We have to use him for certain periods of time.

"If you expect 90 minutes like that, you aren't going to get it but he's a good impact player and sometimes he's a good starter.

"You've got to use the players at your disposal to the best of your ability.

"It worked well enough. It wasn't brilliant, but as far as I'm concerned it's a small step forward."

It's been a frustrating start to the season for both Mancini and Campbell, with departing manager Darren Sarll's direct brand of football not designed to get the best out of two of the squad's most creative and expressive players.

Campbell, in particular, has been frustrated by a lack of opportunities and voiced his discontent in an explosive post-match interview on Saturday.

The diminutive frontman, who dropped down two divisions to return to Pools after helping Crawley win the unlikeliest of promotions to League One, has had to be content with a handful of starts and was hooked at half time on two separate occasions by Sarll.

The 29-year-old, who was offered terms to remain in West Sussex but opted instead to return to his roots, looks like he could be about to catch fire having scored two goals in his last three games.

Mancini, meanwhile, has shown flashes of what he can do and while he wasn't at his brilliant best in Berkshire his creative flair helped Pools take the game to Maidenhead.

The question now on the lips of many supporters will be whether the pair, who would both prefer to play in the number 10 position, can feature in the same side more often.

"That's what we thought was needed for this particular game," Lawrence said.

"Whether they can both start, maybe. I wouldn't dismiss it.

"It was pleasing to see what they've got.

"We know what Anthony can do, but it was pleasing to see Adam make such an impact on the game."

It was a positive end to what's been a whirlwind week for Pools, who are now searching for yet another permanent manager.

Despite a strong start to the season that saw them pick up seven points from their first three matches, it didn't take long before things started to go wrong for embattled boss Darren Sarll and Pools have looked like a side out of ideas and bereft of confidence in recent weeks.

Lawrence, who seems like the perfect man to steer Pools to calmer waters while the hunt for Sarll's successor goes on, wants to focus on restoring the culture to the club for as long as he remains in interim charge.

He said: "It is about getting messages across, but it's also about calming them down, getting inside their heads and getting them not to overthink it and just deliver what they've got.

"You have to create the culture. You've got to create an environment where they aren't afraid of failing.

"You can't just click your fingers and do it, it's a slow process, but I'd like to think we took a small step forward with a lot of the individuals."

Lawrence faces another stern test when Pools travel to Altrincham on Wednesday.

The Robins, who reached the National League play-offs last season, promise to pose a different type of test from Maidenhead, with Phil Parkinson's side perhaps more disposed towards keeping the ball on the deck than Alan Devonshire's robust outfit.

"We'll be training on Monday and Tuesday," Lawrence said.

"We'll have a look at how we're going to approach it and what Altrincham do.

"They're a different type of team, they're a different style completely to what we've seen here.

"They're passers, they play out from the back.

"It's a squad game and we have to use the players we have as best as we can.

"What we've got to do is make sure we go over there and give them a few problems."