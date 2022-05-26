Nelson has now had the privilege of experiencing the Pools faithful both on the pitch and in the dugout after taking interim charge twice at the Suit Direct Stadium towards the end of the season owing to Graeme Lee’s absence and then his dismissal.

Nelson was part of the Pools side that challenged for promotion from League One 17 years ago and has often suggested how big a role supporters played during their memorable run to the play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday.

And now the Pools caretaker boss has praised fans once more for their efforts home and away this season with the message being clear going into next year: keep doing what you’re doing.

Hartlepool United supporters have received praise for their efforts throughout the season home and away. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

“They just need to carry on doing what they’re doing,” Nelson told The Mail.

“Don’t get me wrong I don’t think that we’ve separated. They don’t need to come together more than what they already have.

“What they’ve done this season has been unbelievable. They’ve been fantastic. That just needs to continue and I’m sure it will.

“I can only speak from when we’ve been in until now and they’ve been fantastic and to continue that and, hopefully, if the team is in a better place in terms of if the recruitment goes well and we start the season well next year then I’m sure that will grow and grow.

Michael Nelson has praised Hartlepool United fans for their support throughout the season. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“But just continue doing what you’re doing because it’s been absolutely fantastic.”

Nelson added: “The high’s have been very high this season. The atmosphere around this ground when we came in when it got to the business end of the Papa John’s [Trophy] and the FA Cup wins and stuff like that, the momentum that was gathering was unbelievable.

“That night against Rotherham makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

“The fans have been brilliant and have travelled in their numbers to wherever we’ve gone.

“The first game in charge down at Lincoln where it was lashing down with rain, it’s been fantastic.