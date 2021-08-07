Challinor’s current deal at Victoria Park expires next summer and Singh is keen to tie the manager who led the club back to the Football League down for the long term.

But contract talks have so far failed to progress since Pools were promoted with transfer business taking priority for the time being.

Challinor has also said that while he’d ‘love’ to be able to commit, he has to do what is right for him and his family.

Raj Singh and Dave Challinor.

Ahead of Pools’ League Two season opener against Crawley Town, Singh said: “I am aware that fans are keen to know the latest on the manager’s contract situation.

"Talks have been ongoing for a few weeks, and we have made Dave an increased offer a couple of weeks ago which we think is fair for this league and again, taking into consideration his achievements of last season.”

Singh also touched on the departures of Rhys Oates and Luke Armstrong.

“On the footballing side of things, it had been non-stop and very difficult to manage everyone’s expectations after the euphoria of Bristol,” he added in his matchday programme column.

“It is normal for players and agents to get carried away with unrealistic demands and I know fans were very disappointed to see our two main strikers go elsewhere.

"But the reality is that we made players offers that we felt were fair and rewarding (some up to 100% increase for what was achieved last year) but if that isn’t enough you have to move on and look elsewhere.

“We have all got to be patient and hold our nerve and get the right players in at the right price because panic buying leads to making mistakes and regretting the decisions further down the line.

“I know I sound like a broken record but it is vital that we don’t put ourselves in a position where we were four years ago and undo all the hard work we have put in to get the club where it is today.

"That would be naive and no genuine fan would want that and I would be the culprit so we cannot go round spending money that we don’t have.”

