Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh on Craig Hignett's sacking as manager
Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh has spoken for the first time since the sacking of manager Craig Hignett and his assistant Ged McNamee on Thursday afternoon.
The pair were relieved of their duties following a 2-1 defeat at Stockport County which left Pools 16th in the National League table after 17 matches.
In an official club statement, Singh admitted the difficult decision wasn’t taken lightly.
“This has been, undoubtedly, one of the toughest decisions of my professional life,” Singh said.
“My relationship with Craig is well known and we were desperate for that to turn into success for the Club we both care so much about.
“In business, you have to take a step back and decide if you have complete faith in where you are heading and if you are not then you have to be decisive.
“I owe it to myself, and to the fans who have shown such great support, to make decisions as I see them in the best interests of the club. The harsh reality is that we have not made the points progress we had hoped for on the back of the efforts that have been made.
“Craig and Ged have both been loyal, hard-working and given everything to try and deliver success, and we firmly believe they leave us with a stronger base as we seek to challenge in what is a very open National League this season. I want to thank them for all their efforts.”
First team coach Antony Sweeney will take caretaker charge for Saturday’s match at Aldershot Town.