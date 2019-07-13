Hartlepool United fChairman Raj Singh with players Nicky Featherstone (left) and Gavan Holohan open the new club shop. Picture by Frank Reid

The kit has boldly stepped away from the blue and white stripes traditionally associated with Pools and instead features a blue shirt with a horizontal white band across the chest.

Several hundred Poolies packed into the Neale Cooper Stand for the open day and team photo shoot before rushing to the brand new club shop to snap up the freshly launched kit.

Players are put into their seats for the 2019-20 season team photograph. Picture by Frank Reid

United chairman Raj Singh opened the club shop and felt the afternoon was a perfect start to what will hopefully be a successful season at the Super 6 Stadium.

“It’s been a fantastic day with a brilliant turnout which I think shows that people are really starting to believe in what we’re trying to achieve which is a really good feeling,” Singh told the Hartlepool Mail.

“Obviously, all the younger fans you want to see them come to days like this and get involved with the club because they’re the future of the club.

“You can’t underestimate the power of the community aspects of a football club.

Players in the new kit. Hartlepool United fans open day and new strip lunch. Picture by Frank Reid

“Mark (Maguire) and everyone at the club have been working to get the message across that we’re in this together, it’s not about the fans and the club as separate things – everyone is in it together.”

Midfielder Gavan Holohan was quick to give his thoughts on Hartlepool’s new home shirt.

“I really like it, a few of us thought it may have been stripes again but it’s a good change up and hopefully we’ll be successful in it,” he said.

“It’s a nice way to start the season off here and it’s good to get that bond between the players and fans from the start because it’s going to take a massive push from everybody this year to achieve what we want which is obviously getting promoted.

Hartlepool United fans wait to get their new shirts during the open day and new strip lunch. Picture by Frank Reid

“The season ticket sales are huge, 3,000, it’s different class and it’ll help us make this place a fortress and if we do that we’ll be there or there abouts.