Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh issues transfer message to supporters

Singh was commenting ahead of Pools’ first home game of the season, a goalless draw with AFC Wimbledon at the Suit Direct Stadium, when addressing supporters in the official matchday programme.

Singh has been upfront about Pools’ prospects this season since appointing Paul Hartley as the club’s new manager in June, with a push towards the play-offs and beyond the goal.

Speaking at the unveiling of Hartley, Singh said: “You need to give the manager the tools to do the job and I think we’re doing that,” when asked about the budget available this season - with 14 new arrivals already in place.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh and manager Paul Hartley shake hands after Hartley is appointed the club's new manager. Picture by FRANK REID

And despite a disappointing start at Walsall to begin the new campaign, Pools showed signs of encouragement in their stalemate with AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

It was, however, Pools’ second successive blank in front of goal already this season with Hartley remaining keen to add to his attacking ranks before the close of the summer window in three weeks.

But Singh has called for supporters to remain patient over the closing stages of the transfer window, admitting Pools are reliant on other clubs first and foremost before they can conclude their business.

“We are still hoping to add to the squad and give ourselves a really good chance of competing at the top end of the table,” said Singh.

“On that front, we all need to be patient to see who comes in because we are reliant on other clubs doing their business before we get to know about players we would like to bring in.

“Chris Trotter, Paul [Hartley] and Lee [Rust] are working very hard behind the scenes and are making a lot of enquiries on players that will improve the team.

Singh added: “I have to say, I’m very pleased with the business we have done so far because I feel we are a million miles ahead of where we were this time last year.