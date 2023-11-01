Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool have issued another statement with regards to the sale of the club after chairman Singh recently met with the Supporters’ Trust.

Singh provided an update to supporters at the end of last month where he revealed he is still to receive enough interest in the club, with any prospective buyer unable to provide a significant enough proof of funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singh said: "Upon making the sale public in April I asked any interested parties to provide basic details including how they would take Hartlepool United forward, as well as an initial proof of funds. The initial proof of funds was set at a level based purely on anticipated operating losses for this season and next.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh has met representatives of the Supporters' Trust regarding the sale of the club

"I wanted to be sure that if somebody came in they were reputable, with enough working capital, so the club didn’t find itself in a difficult position like it has done historically when owners have had fire sales.

“A number of enquiries did come in, several were speculative and time-wasting. The factual position is that, despite trying to find a buyer, nobody at this point has come forward with both intent and initial proof of funds to take over Hartlepool United.”

The Hartlepool chairman went on to say he would welcome the interest of local investors having previously stated he is open to consortium-based approaches before adding “the club will still formally remain up for sale and I will continue to proactively engage in the process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Singh has now moved towards the next stage of that process having met with members of the Supporters Trust to explore ‘immediate options available whilst also safeguarding the future of the club.’

A statement read: "Discussions were held around the Trust engaging with other fans groups and local investors to take a share or control of the club, with the chairman still assisting and funding losses in the short-term.

“It was agreed that the Trust would make necessary enquiries, liaise with other supporter groups and come back with further information and proposals in the coming weeks.”