Hartley was confirmed as Pools’ new manager last week and will be officially unveiled by the club on Monday upon returning from holiday.

The former Celtic and Hearts midfielder is currently enjoying a break in Portugal after guiding Scottish side Cove Rangers to the League One title and the 45-year-old met with Pools’ COO Hobin while in the Algarve to look at where the squad will be based for their warm weather training camp later this month.

And Hobin has revealed he was impressed by his interaction with Hartley highlighting his passion for the role as a particular standout.

Hartlepool United chief operating officer Stephen Hobin is excited to start work with new manager Paul Hartley. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“With Paul and I both holidaying in the Algarve we wanted to meet up before our return at the weekend to bring each other up to speed on where we are at and although we have had regular phone contact this week, it was great to get time together outside of the office to get to know each other a little,” said Hobin.

“As is often the case, it turns out we have quite a lot of mutual connections which is great and I can’t wait for us to get to work.

"The first thing that strikes you about Paul is how passionate he is and clearly a very driven, successful manager.

"He is a winner. He has extremely high standards which is great to see because standards off the field are improving by the day and we discussed a lot of changes for our surroundings at the Suit Direct Stadium including facilities, player standards, staff standards, new routines and procedures to really raise the bar.

“If we are serious about where we want to be, we need to hit the highest levels we can and I know I have Paul’s 100 per cent support.”

Hobin continued about Pools’ upcoming training camp in Portugal: "On the the training camp I was delighted with the tour of the facilities which will enable us to get straight to work on day one of our arrival and I know Paul and Gordon and their backroom team have an intense week lined up with double and triple sessions planned and, of course, our fixture versus Hibernian.

"Like mine, Paul’s phone never stops ringing and I know he has been very busy this week in the transfer market working with Chris Trotter on his target list.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Paul and Gordon and wish them both all the best in their career at Hartlepool United.”

Hartley himself also commented on the meeting with Hobin and revealed the facilities on offer in the Algarve will provide perfect preparation for the new League Two campaign next month.

"It was great to finally meet up with Stephen and having had the chance to spend a few hours with him it’s clear we share the same vision for the club," said Hartley.