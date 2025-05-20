Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron has called for change at the club.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools are, it would seem, on the edge of a new era, although the sale of the club by enigmatic owner and chairman Raj Singh has dragged on much longer than most fans would have liked. Singh, who took charge of Pools in 2018 and staved off the threat of financial ruin, announced his sudden resignation in March. Although Singh has divided opinion amongst fans, with many supporters turning against him after the club's relegation back to the National League in 2023, the news of his impending exit thrust Pools into a race against time to attract new investment and secure their future.

Singh initially vowed to pull his funding of the club at the end of the season, with Pools bringing the curtain down on another underwhelming campaign following a 1-1 draw at home to promotion hopefuls Forest Green Rovers on May 5. However, more than two weeks have now passed and talks are still ongoing; the latest club update, published on Saturday, conceded that "an agreed deadline for full deposit of funds" had been missed. One positive to emerge from the latest update was that Singh had agreed to "additionally fund certain critical items that are imminently essential to preparations for next season". That said, it's not altogether clear whether or not there are concerns over the upcoming payment of players' wages, which are likely to be due imminently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While that is a blow, all hope is not lost. Local businesswoman Shelley Hammond, who has long retained an interest in the purchase of the club, looks to be leading the race to conclude a deal and took to social media to respond to the latest statement, revealing on Instagram due diligence was "really close" to completion.

Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron, who is the club's ninth highest appearance maker of all-time, has called for change as the ongoing takeover saga continues to drag on. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, the longer the current state of limbo is allowed to continue, the more difficult it will become for Pools to compete next season. A whole host of high profile players such as Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron are out of contract this summer and Pools could be powerless to prevent them leaving on a free unless a takeover is rushed through over the next few days. Elsewhere, prospective new owners will have decisions to make over the management and board members, while the pitch at Victoria Park is in dire need of urgent attention.

Barron, who made 374 Pools appearances and helped the club to two promotions during one of its most successful periods, admits he is concerned by the ongoing takeover saga, with many of the current squad left to grapple with uncertain and unpredictable futures.

"Nobody really knows the process apart from the people that are involved," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You hear about proof of funds, you hear about deposits. As an outsider looking in it's like, well, what does that really mean? If this has happened, how far away from the next step are we?

"The concern for me is that, the longer it takes, the further behind everyone else they're going to be in terms of recruitment; recruitment is crucial in any team.

"It must be really difficult for the players who are still there. What's happening with their contracts, do they go and talk to other people? Yes, there are people like Mani and Joe Grey who can maybe have the option of going to sign for other teams. There are going to be other lads who are out of contract and haven't got a clue what's happening, they'll be away on holiday and wondering what's happening with their contracts. It's a really strange time.

"Everyone's got their fingers crossed that something can happen - and happen soon. The longer it drags on, the more difficult it will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whoever comes in, I think it does need to be a clean slate if I'm being honest. We need a new board, we need new people who are going to appoint people, we need a breath of fresh air in the club. We need a clean slate and a move away from the people who have been attached to Raj. Hopefully, some positivity will come with that as well."