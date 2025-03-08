Hartlepool United coach Carl Dickinson not at Eastleigh game and believed to have left Pools
Dickinson, who first joined Pools as Darren Sarll's assistant manager but has been working as the club's strength and conditioning coach since November, was not in attendance for Tuesday night's game against Fylde and does not appear to have travelled to Hampshire this weekend.
As first reported by BBC Radio Tees Sport presenter Rob Law, Dickinson is believed to have left the club.
When asked about Dickinson's absence on Tuesday evening, Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick said the club would put out a statement "in good time".
At this stage, neither Dickinson nor Pools have commented on the matter.
