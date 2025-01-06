Hartlepool United coach Gavin Skelton reveals what's impressed him with Anthony Mancini's performances out wide
Having started just four of the opening 23 games of the season, the Frenchman has been included in the XI in four of the last five matches.
While an injury to Adam Campbell, who has been manager Lennie Lawrence's preferred option in the number 10 role, might have opened the door for Mancini to play more centrally, three of his last four starts have come on the flank.
The 23-year-old hasn't appeared too phased and produced a match-winning performance on New Year's Day as Pools got the better of in-form Oldham.
Mancini scored the winner, his second goal of the campaign, and proved too much for the Latics back line to handle.
So impressive was the mercurial midfielder's performance that Lawrence hailed it as his best in a Pools shirt, while supporters were reminded of his blistering form at the beginning of last season.
Fans might well still like to see what he can do in the middle, but Mancini has looked at home on the right flank, combining well with the likes of Nathan Sheron and Dan Dodds and threatening when drifting inside onto his favoured left foot.
There are still question marks over the former Burnley and Accrington Stanley's man's ability to cope with the rigorous physical demands of the National League week in, week out while Lawrence appears to harbour some concerns about his work out of possession.
However, Mancini looks fitter, stronger and quicker than he did last season, when injuries reduced him to just 14 appearances, and his discipline without the ball looks to be improving all the time.
For now at least, Pools look to have the best of both worlds with the talented Frencham on the flank; Mancini has managed to find a way to impact the game from out wide, while there is less demanded of him defensively than if he lined up in a more central role.
And Skelton, who has been a big part of the club's recent resurgence since joining the coaching staff in November, has been impressed with Mancini's performances on the wing.
"We want to get him as high up the pitch as possible," he said.
"We want him to be in positions where he can take on his man out wide and we're starting to see him do that more often.
"We've got some great options in wide areas, we've got some really good players.
"We're really pleased with Anthony, he's worked hard and he deserves his chance."
