Hartlepool United have signed midfielder Jamie Miley on a permanent deal from Premier League side Newcastle.

The 21-year-old has been training with Pools and becomes the club's third January signing, following in the footsteps of attackers Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin, who arrived last week.

Miley, whose brother Lewis has made 33 appearances for Newcastle's senior team, spent the first half of the campaign at League Two strugglers Newport. While injuries limited him to just eight appearances in South Wales, Pools are hoping Miley will add some creativity and dynamism to midfield. Although manager Lennie Lawrence now has six central-midfielders in his squad, the likes of Nathan Sheron, Jack Hunter, Greg Sloggett and Kieran Wallace are more defensive-minded while Nicky Featherstone turns 37 in September and has been asked to play a lot of football of late. Pools looked a little one-dimensional in the engine room during Tuesday night's defeat to Barnet, a stark contrast to the relentless midfield trio of the league leaders, and so Lawrence will be hopeful that the new man can offer his side something different at both ends of the pitch.

Miley featured for Newcastle's under-21s against Southampton earlier this month but watched from the stands during their games with Gateshead and Everton as the move edged ever closer. While Lawrence hailed his technical qualities, Newcastle under-21s coach Diarmuid O'Carroll described the departing midfielder as a "shining light" and a "talented footballer".

Newcastle midfielder Jamie Miley has signed a permanent deal at the Prestige Group Stadium, becoming manager Lennie Lawrence's third January signing. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

Pools will hope that Miley's arrival helps them cope without influential pair Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini as they look to keep their play-off dreams alive while the deal could also have been completed with one eye on the future as the club look to implement a longer term plan for success.

Miley, who is set to be in the squad for this weekend's long trip to Braintree, will wear the number 18 shirt at the Prestige Group Stadium.

"I'm delighted to be here," he said.

"I had a great feeling as soon as I walked into training and I really wanted to get things over the line. I can't wait to get going and play in front of the fans. I've seen videos of the fanbase and, being a North East lad, I know how passionate the supporters can be so I'm really looking forward to it."

The 21-year-old first signed for Newcastle when he was 11 and spent the first half of this season on loan at League Two side Newport County. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

Manager Lennie Lawrence, meanwhile, was thrilled to secure Miley's signature and suggested the deal was another sign of the club's desire to win promotion back to the Football League.

He said: "We're delighted to bring Jamie to the club. He's shown a fantastic attitude during his time training with us and we're really pleased to have him here permanently.

"It shows intent from the club and chairman in making this kind of signing, both to strengthen the squad now but also with longer term planning.

"Jamie has great quality and real potential. He's been unfortunate with injuries over the last year, but hopefully we can provide him with a home where he can enjoy his football and continue to grow as a player."