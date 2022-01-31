Hartlepool United complete the loan signing of former Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Portsmouth midfielder from Burton Albion
Hartlepool United have completed a late swoop for Burton Albion midfielder Bryn Morris.
Graeme Lee has made the 25-year-old his seventh signing of the January window with Morris arriving on-loan from the Pirelli Stadium until the end of the season.
Morris follows Marcus Carver, Jake Hull, Isaac Fletcher, Omar Bogle, Joe White and fellow deadline day signing Nicholas Bilokapic in moving to the Suit Direct Stadium this month as Lee has looked to strengthen a squad who have won eight of their 27 League Two fixtures upon their return to the Football League this season.
The Hartlepool-born midfielder has a wealth of Football League experience with the likes of Coventry City, Walsall, Shrewsbury Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth before joining the Brewers last summer.
The former Middlesbrough trainee has made 10 appearances for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side this season after joining on a free from Northampton Town but the 25-year-old has fallen out of favour with the Dutchman having not featured since the 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in November.
Speaking on his return to the North East Morris said: "It is obviously a dream come true to come back to my boyhood team.
"My whole family are from the town and Hartlepool fans. My brother sits in the NWC. I know the gaffer well and I am looking forward to getting started and playing in front of these fans."
Morris will go straight into the Pools squad and is available for selection ahead of this weekend's FA Cup fourth round tie with Crystal Palace.