McDonald featured 23 times for the Shrimps last season, including as a substitute against Pools in the EFL Trophy group stage back in October as the League One side edged a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw at the Suit Direct Stadium.

McDonald spent time as a youth with both Fulham and Birmingham City where he was a regular in the Under-23s set-up under former Blues manager Gianfranco Zola, before spells in non-league with Nuneaton and Solihull Moors.

McDonald’s most successful period came at Walsall where he spent two years, scoring 10 goals in over 80 appearances in all competitions.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Wes McDonald from Morecambe. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Capable of playing across the front three, McDonald becomes Paul Hartley’s 15th signing of the summer for Pools after agreeing a permanent deal at the Suit Direct Stadium and adds further competition in the final third.

The Pools boss had hinted he was close to making an attacking breakthrough ahead of the trip to Northampton Town after revealing: “I think we’re pretty close on one or two at the top end of the pitch. So hopefully we can get that done.

“It’s really important that we’re more of a threat at the top end of the pitch. We’ve created some chances, but not enough, and then you need to be ruthless and take your chances.”

Speaking after completing his move to the Suit Direct Stadium, McDonald said: "I am a direct attacking player that wants to get the fans excited and off their seats.

"I have had some good conversations with the gaffer and I knew straight away Hartlepool was where I wanted to be.”

And Pools boss Hartley admits he is looking forward to working with McDonald.

"We’re looking forward to working with Wes. He can go past people, create chances and he strengthens our attacking line.

"He has vital experience with him recently playing in League One and we're excited to get him going.”

McDonald was unveiled in the club’s new 2022/23 Errea third kit which is sponsored by The Prestige Company and PFC Trust.