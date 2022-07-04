Paterson spent the second half of last season on-loan at Airdrieonians where he made 17 appearances, with the defender now completing a move to the Suit Direct Stadium following his release from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic this summer.

Paterson has been part of the youth set-up at Celtic Park for a number of years and also enjoyed a loan spell at Queen’s Park in 2020/21 where he won promotion from Scottish League Two.

The 21-year-old left back enjoyed a solid end to the season with the Diamonds and represents manager Paul Hartley’s seventh transfer acquisition this summer after agreeing a two-year deal with the club.

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of Brody Paterson. Picture by FRANK REID

"As soon as I heard about the opportunity, it was a no-brainer,” explained Paterson.

"I am excited to work with the gaffer and play in front of these incredible fans. I have been into training and all the lads a great. You can tell everyone is excited for the new season ahead.”

Pools boss Hartley has suggested the experience given to Paterson at Celtic Park was key to the move.

“We’re delighted to bring Brody to Hartlepool. He is someone I saw a lot during his time with Airdrieonians last season," said Hartley.

"He’s a good young player who can give us a few options in terms of positions.