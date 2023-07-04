News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United complete the signing of Harrogate Town goalkeeper who links back up with John Askey

Hartlepool United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Pete Jameson who links back up with manager John Askey.
By Joe Ramage
Published 4th Jul 2023, 18:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 18:19 BST

Jameson arrives at the Suit Direct Stadium on a season-long loan deal after expressing a desire to leave Harrogate Town this summer.

The 30-year-old made 31 appearances for Simon Weaver’s side last season before falling out of favour to Mark Oxley in the second half of the campaign.

The North East native has been linked with a move to Hartlepool since the end of the season having been part of Askey’s promotion winning side with York City in 2022 – a season which earned the goalkeeper a move to the Football League.

Pete Jameson has completed a loan move to Hartlepool United from Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Pete Jameson has completed a loan move to Hartlepool United from Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
But after losing his spot at Harrogate, Jameson was keen to explore options elsewhere.

"I’ve had a conversation with Pete, who has asked to leave, and we are going to circulate his name,” Harrogate boss Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser earlier this summer.

"He is still under contract here for next season but we won’t stand in his way if a club makes an approach and the circumstances are right.”

A goalkeeper became top of Askey's wish list this summer after all three registered goalkeepers departed the Suit Direct Stadium at the end of the season.

Pools moved swiftly to complete the signing of Joel Dixon from Bolton Wanderers last month and have now bolstered their ranks further with the addition of Jameson.

"Pete is an experienced goalkeeper who has a lot of games under his belt,” said Askey.

"It’s probably no secret he’s one we’ve chased for a while and he’s a great addition to work alongside Joel. We’d like to thank Harrogate for their cooperation in making this deal happen.”

Jameson commented after reuniting with manager Askey: “I know the gaffer and Mark Goodlad well having worked with them at York.

"I’ve also played against Hartlepool a good amount of times to know this is a great club with great fans.

"The atmosphere at the Suit Direct has always been bouncing every time I’ve played here and I can’t wait to get started.”

Jameson became a second signing of the day after Kieran Wallace penned a permanent deal following his Mansfield Town exit.

